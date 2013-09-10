Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 8:15pm BST

Frankfurt Auto Show

<p>The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
1 / 30
<p>A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
2 / 30
<p>Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
3 / 30
<p>Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
4 / 30
<p>A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff

Close
5 / 30
<p>A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 30
<p>A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 30
<p>The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
8 / 30
<p>Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
9 / 30
<p>The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
10 / 30
<p>A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 30
<p>An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
12 / 30
<p>The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
13 / 30
<p>A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
14 / 30
<p>A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
15 / 30
<p>A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
18 / 30
<p>Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
19 / 30
<p>A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
20 / 30
<p>An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
21 / 30
<p>Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
22 / 30
<p>Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
23 / 30
<p>General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
24 / 30
<p>The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
25 / 30
<p>A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
26 / 30
<p>A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
27 / 30
<p>A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 30
<p>A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
29 / 30
<p>Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
911 Memorial Museum

911 Memorial Museum

Next Slideshows

911 Memorial Museum

911 Memorial Museum

Inside the 911 Memorial Museum in lower Manhattan, scheduled to open in Spring 2014.

10 Sep 2013
Boy rebel makes weapons

Boy rebel makes weapons

Issa, 10 years old, works with his father in an Aleppo factory for ten hours every day building weapons for the Free Syrian Army.

09 Sep 2013
L.A. County Fair

L.A. County Fair

The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.

05 Sep 2013
Galapagos postcards

Galapagos postcards

The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

03 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures