Frankfurt Auto Show
The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Subaru WRX car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Citroen hybrid technology vehicle chasis and engine are seen during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Peugeot Onyx concept car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A combination photo of various car wheels displayed at exhibition stands during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Staff
A model poses next to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Ferrari 458 Speciale car is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The stand of Porsche is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Skoda Rapid is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The inside of a VIP luxury business van modifyed by Klassen VIP Car Design Technology company is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A Range Rover vehicle cut into halves is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The stand of Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A visitor takes pictures of an Audi 1.6 diesel engine during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A Volkswagen Beetle GSR is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A vintage Volvo coupe is seen inside the company's VIP lounge during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A model poses beside a Hyundai Equus car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A model is reflected in a mirror as she stands by a Ducati motorcycle during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Visitors discuss details of Audi cars during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A charging socket is pictured on Fiat 500 E car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An Audi A3 e-tron is pictured plugged to a charging station during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini speaks next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse (R) during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Martin Smith, Executive Design Director Ford Europe, stands next to Ford S-Max concept car during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
General view of the Mercedes Benz exbition area during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Audi Sport Quattro concept car is presented during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 vehicle is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Takata interactive steering wheel is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Tesla model S car with an electric vehicle charging station is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Fiat Abarth 595 Tribute car is polished by a worker during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two men pull a curtain aside to get a view of Volkswagen's new e-Golf vehicle, during preparation for the International auto show IAA in Frankfurt, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
