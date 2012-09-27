Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012

Free healthcare

<p>Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

Salty travels

Salty travels

From salt mines, to salt lakes and salt flats, they're more than just geological curiosities, they're places for intrigued travelers to visit.

27 Sep 2012
Where Mao lives on

Nanjie is touted as one of the remaining villages where the Communist principles of the late Chairman Mao Zedong still strictly guide the people's daily lives.

27 Sep 2012
A new Mona Lisa smile

A younger vision of Mona Lisa, believed by some to be an earlier and possible original version, is to be unveiled in Geneva.

27 Sep 2012
Theatrical protests

Performers dressed as Ahmadinejad and al-Assad protest on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights...

27 Sep 2012

