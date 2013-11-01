Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 1, 2013 | 2:15am GMT

Free L.A. health clinic

<p>People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Next Slideshows

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in the town where the legend was born.

31 Oct 2013
The Uighurs of China

The Uighurs of China

Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.

31 Oct 2013
Oil drilling by hand

Oil drilling by hand

In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich in resources, people from poor communities try to supplement their income by exploiting such resources as oil, often...

30 Oct 2013
Home Sweet Beetle

Home Sweet Beetle

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.

30 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures