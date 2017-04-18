French election goes to the farm
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. ...more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign,...more
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a farm in Saint-Germain-la-Poterie, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Francois Fillon drinks a glass of wine as he visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Emmanuel Macron visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Marine Le Pen drinks rum as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, drinks rum as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Emmanuel Macron visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Benoit Hamon visits a farm as he campaigns in Feugarolles, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Francois Fillon visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon (3rd L) visits a farm in Pierrefitte en Beauvaisis, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Marine Le Pen eats banana as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Benoit Hamon tastes a piece of cheese as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Francois Fillon looks at produce during a visit to the Akuo solar energy farm in Etang-Sale as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
Marine Le Pen talks to farmers as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. At C, her bodyguard Thierry Legier. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
