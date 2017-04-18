Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 18, 2017 | 4:50pm BST

French election goes to the farm

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 16
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 16
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 16
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a farm in Saint-Germain-la-Poterie, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a farm in Saint-Germain-la-Poterie, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a farm in Saint-Germain-la-Poterie, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 16
Francois Fillon drinks a glass of wine as he visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Francois Fillon drinks a glass of wine as he visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Francois Fillon drinks a glass of wine as he visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 16
Emmanuel Macron visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emmanuel Macron visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Emmanuel Macron visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 16
Marine Le Pen drinks rum as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Marine Le Pen drinks rum as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Marine Le Pen drinks rum as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 16
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, drinks rum as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, drinks rum as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, drinks rum as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 16
Emmanuel Macron visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Emmanuel Macron visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Emmanuel Macron visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
9 / 16
Benoit Hamon visits a farm as he campaigns in Feugarolles, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Benoit Hamon visits a farm as he campaigns in Feugarolles, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Benoit Hamon visits a farm as he campaigns in Feugarolles, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 16
Francois Fillon visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Francois Fillon visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Francois Fillon visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 16
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon (3rd L) visits a farm in Pierrefitte en Beauvaisis, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon (3rd L) visits a farm in Pierrefitte en Beauvaisis, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon (3rd L) visits a farm in Pierrefitte en Beauvaisis, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 16
Marine Le Pen eats banana as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen eats banana as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Marine Le Pen eats banana as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 16
Benoit Hamon tastes a piece of cheese as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Benoit Hamon tastes a piece of cheese as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Benoit Hamon tastes a piece of cheese as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 16
Francois Fillon looks at produce during a visit to the Akuo solar energy farm in Etang-Sale as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

Francois Fillon looks at produce during a visit to the Akuo solar energy farm in Etang-Sale as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Francois Fillon looks at produce during a visit to the Akuo solar energy farm in Etang-Sale as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
Close
15 / 16
Marine Le Pen talks to farmers as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. At C, her bodyguard Thierry Legier. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen talks to farmers as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. At C, her bodyguard Thierry Legier. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Marine Le Pen talks to farmers as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. At C, her bodyguard Thierry Legier. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Next Slideshows

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

18 Apr 2017
Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

18 Apr 2017
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

17 Apr 2017
North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

17 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast