French Open highlights
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A flare-wielding Homen group protester jumps onto the Philippe Chatrier clay court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in...more
A flare-wielding Homen group protester jumps onto the Philippe Chatrier clay court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the trophy after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the trophy after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her...more
Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her way past third seed Azarenka 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the French Open final on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his headband during his men's singles quarter-final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his headband during his men's singles quarter-final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spectators open umbrellas as rain disrupts the women's singles semi-final match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Spectators open umbrellas as rain disrupts the women's singles semi-final match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his men's singles quarter-final match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mah
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his men's singles quarter-final match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mah
Maria Kirilenko of Russia receives medical treatment during her women's singles quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer more
Maria Kirilenko of Russia receives medical treatment during her women's singles quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia goes into a spilt during her women's singles quarter-final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia goes into a spilt during her women's singles quarter-final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A ball boy holds a broken racket belonging to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. Wawrinka...more
A ball boy holds a broken racket belonging to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. Wawrinka repeatedly smashed his racket against the court following a lost point to Nadal. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing his men's singles quarter-final match to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. There will be no Federer in the semi-finals...more
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing his men's singles quarter-final match to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. There will be no Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open for only the second time in nine years after Tsonga produced a rip-roaring performance to beat the Swiss 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Photographers stand on top of a glass wall reflecting Court Philippe Chatrier during the men's singles quarter-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros...more
Photographers stand on top of a glass wall reflecting Court Philippe Chatrier during the men's singles quarter-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Sara Errani of Italy celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Sara Errani of Italy celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A close up shows the racket of Sara Errani of Italy hitting a tennis ball as she serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4,...more
A close up shows the racket of Sara Errani of Italy hitting a tennis ball as she serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his birthday cake after winning his men's singles match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his birthday cake after winning his men's singles match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Sara Errani of Italy talks to medical personnel during her women's singles match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sara Errani of Italy talks to medical personnel during her women's singles match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tommy Robredo of Spain cries after defeating compatriot Nicolas Almagro in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tommy Robredo of Spain cries after defeating compatriot Nicolas Almagro in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. Djokovic beat Goffin 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. Djokovic beat Goffin 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Schiavone lost the match to Azarenka. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Schiavone lost the match to Azarenka. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. Suarez Navarro lost the match to Errani. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. Suarez Navarro lost the match to Errani. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Kirilenko of Russia hits a return to Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Maria Kirilenko of Russia hits a return to Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Dinah Pfizenmaier of Germany serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dinah Pfizenmaier of Germany serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid athletes
The world's highest-paid athletes.
NBA playoffs
Highlights from the road to the finals.
Kings of ping pong
The international elite of table tennis battle it out at the world championships in Paris.
Highest-paid U.S. athletes
The top-earning athletes in America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.