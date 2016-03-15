Edition:
Fresh tech at CeBIT

Humanoid robot Pepper at the IBM exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man passes a screen showing a visualization of the internet at the Telekom exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
NOX the robot. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
An employee of Aibot shows a Multicopter X6, which can scan barcodes. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann look at head-mounted display units at the Brother International exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
An employee of digiwell shows a RFID-Chip which can be engrafted in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An employee of Digiwell shows how to engraft a RFID-Chip in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model wears an outfit designed to protect the wearer from polluted air. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model presents Antelope.club muscle-activating wearables. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man looks at a mindsphere model at the SAP exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man walks past a display of hexadecimal code. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A woman embraces humanoid robot Pepper. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A 3D printer makes a model of Brandenburg Gate at the exhibition stand of iGo3D. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek speaks. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A model wears an outfit created with a 3D printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A visitor wears Samsung Gear VR goggles. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A model presents Samsung Gear S2 at the Telekom exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An employee of iGo3D shows goggles created with a 3Doodler printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, and Eric Xu, CEO of Huawei, strike a gong to start the Open Telekom Cloud at Cebit. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
