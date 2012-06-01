Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2012 | 1:05am BST

From China to Germany, with love

<p>Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couple make pictures in front of the south Bavarian castle Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>A Chinese bridal couple kiss as they pose in front of the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese brides pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples arrive for their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Chinese brides apply lipstick befor their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples give a speech after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples take pictures during a symbolic wedding ceremony in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>A Chinese bridal couple pose for photographers in front of the Neuschwanstein castle (not pictured) after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples dance after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples take pictures after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>A Chinese bride takes a self portrait before her symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>A chinese bridal couple kisses during their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

<p>Chinese brides pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

