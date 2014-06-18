From Gaza to Egypt
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt stands behind a fence as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children hoping to cross into Egypt look out a bus window as they wait with their family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy hoping to cross into Egypt sleeps as he waits with his family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Palestinian security forces stands guard as people hoping to cross into Egypt wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man hoping to cross into Egypt rests as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt carries her sleeping daughter as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy hoping to cross into Egypt looks out a bus window as he waits with his family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt holds her daughter as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt stands behind a fence as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl hoping to cross into Egypt sleeps on suitcases as she waits with her family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
The best medicine
Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.
On the World Cup sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
Being Rob Ford
Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.
Friday the 13th motorcycle rally
Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Port Dover, Canada for the Friday the 13th biker gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.