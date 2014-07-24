From Kandahar to Idaho
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, June 11, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan...more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. Since then he has undergone dozens of surgeries and spent time recovering...more
U.S. Army soldiers secure an area, as a medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. In June 2014, he visited to his hometown of Pocatello, Idaho for the first time since...more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device , towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Files
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, lies on the ground in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede is assisted by his mother Pam Krumwiede after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, Texas November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumwiede talk, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, Texas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, Texas November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede wipes sweat off his face after practicing walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, Texas November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, Texas November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, Texas November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede looks at the snowboard pants his mother, Pam Krumwiede, made for him at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede (L) practices target shooting with the assistance of therapist Dawn Oswald at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard, a type of skateboard, at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard, a type of skateboard, at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede practices balancing on his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede walks with student physical therapist Tommy Weber at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede wears a wrist band in memory of his friend Sterling Wyatt who was killed in Afghanistan while Krumwiede does physical therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014....more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede walks from an airplane with family and friends as he returns to his hometown in Pocatello, Idaho, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede is interviewed by local media as he returns to his hometown in Pocatello, Idaho, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to leave for a picnic with his brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede in Pocatello, Idaho, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A welcome sign is seen in front of Sgt. Matt Krumwiede's home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede relaxes with his twin brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede as he spends time with friends at home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede watches his friend Robert Wilcox balance on his wheelchair while relaxing with friends at home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede holds a pellet gun while he spends time with friends at home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede relaxes with his twin brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede at his home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
