Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 5:35pm BST

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Venezuelan woman shows her passport and a ballot certificate after casting her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman takes a selfie in front of a store where Venezuelan expatriates vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A Venezuelan woman living in Argentina casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The sign reads "The people decide!". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
An electoral worker explains to a woman how to cast her vote during a simulation of the government's official July 30 vote for a new assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
An opposition supporter holds a girl with her face painted in the national colours after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Lilian Tintori (2nd L), wife of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man rides his bicycle wearing a Venezuelan national flag over his shoulders after he cast his vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Venezuelans living in Argentina wait in line to cast their vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man waves a Venezuelan national flag as he drives by a polling station during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Venezuelan resident casts her vote during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Venezuelan residents wait to cast their votes during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters count votes at a polling station after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man shows his thumb and a paper after voting during an unofficial plebiscite against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
