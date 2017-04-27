Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 7:30pm BST

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 15
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 15
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 15
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 15
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 15
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 15
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 15
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 15
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 15
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 15
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 15
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 15
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 15
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 15
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

Next Slideshows

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...

27 Apr 2017
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...

27 Apr 2017
Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

27 Apr 2017
Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

27 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast