From Russia for love
Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev (R), a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, arrive for their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. Eremeev, a travel agent, and Zaytsev, who said he was a...more
Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev (R), a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, arrive for their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. Eremeev, a travel agent, and Zaytsev, who said he was a former member of the KGB, have came to Buenos Aires, where same-sex marriage is legalized, to get married and escape prosecution under Russia's anti-gay laws. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Russian citizen Alexander Eremeev (C) signs the official wedding registry book next to his gay partner Dimitry Zaytsev, both of whom are from Sochi, Russia, while Argentine Judge Jose Luis Badur looks on during their wedding ceremony at a civil...more
Russian citizen Alexander Eremeev (C) signs the official wedding registry book next to his gay partner Dimitry Zaytsev, both of whom are from Sochi, Russia, while Argentine Judge Jose Luis Badur looks on during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, show their marriage book and wedding rings during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos...more
Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, show their marriage book and wedding rings during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
