Pictures | Tue Feb 25, 2014 | 10:15pm GMT

From Russia for love

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev (R), a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, arrive for their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. Eremeev, a travel agent, and Zaytsev, who said he was a former member of the KGB, have came to Buenos Aires, where same-sex marriage is legalized, to get married and escape prosecution under Russia's anti-gay laws. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (L) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, arrive for their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizen Alexander Eremeev (C) signs the official wedding registry book next to his gay partner Dimitry Zaytsev, both of whom are from Sochi, Russia, while Argentine Judge Jose Luis Badur looks on during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (R) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, talk during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (R) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (L) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, kiss after their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (R) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, kiss during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev (L) and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, are showered with rice after their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, smile as they talk to journalists before their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, show their marriage book and wedding rings during their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>Russian citizens Alexander Eremeev and Dimitry Zaytsev, a gay couple from Sochi, Russia, are showered with rice after their wedding ceremony at a civil registry office in Buenos Aires, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

