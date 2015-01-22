Edition:
Front lines of east Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed the railway bridge, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman guards as emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A pro-Russian separatist jumps out of a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
