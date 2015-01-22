Front lines of east Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed the railway bridge, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state...more
A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman guards as emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-Russian separatist jumps out of a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
