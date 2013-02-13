Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2013 | 10:25pm GMT

Front row: Anna Wintour

<p>Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 20
<p>Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
3 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 20
<p>(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
5 / 20
<p>Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 20
<p>Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 20
<p>Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
11 / 20
<p>Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
13 / 20
<p>Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 20
<p>Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
15 / 20
<p>Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
17 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag &amp; Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
19 / 20
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Berlinale best

Berlinale best

Next Slideshows

Berlinale best

Berlinale best

Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

12 Feb 2013
Grammy Award highlights

Grammy Award highlights

Memorable moments from the show and backstage.

11 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Feb 2013
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet at the Grammy awards.

11 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures