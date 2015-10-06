Front row at Chanel
Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former French model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexandra Strizhenova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean actress Park Shin-hye. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Say Lou Lou band twin-sister duo Miranda and Elektra Kilbey. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Violinist Nana Ou-Yang. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Johanna Stein Birman. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress and model Laura Neiva. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lebanese actress Razane Jammal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Virginie Ledoyen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Kaya Scodelario and actor Benjamin Walker. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British Formula One motor racing driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French singer Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne and singer St Vincent. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French singer Vanessa Paradis, her daughter Lily-Rose Depp and French artist Jean-Paul Goude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actress Marine Vacth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Sebastien Tellier and his wife Amandine de la Richardiere. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actess Armande Boulanger. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Australian actress Courtney Eaton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chinese actress Bai Baihe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japanese model Aya Omasa. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Annabelle Wallis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
