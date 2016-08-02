Edition:
Frontlines of Libya

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Pieces of bricks fly off the wall as Islamic State fighters open fire at Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a rife at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a hole in a wall as a self-propelled artillery gun fires at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover with another fighter while carrying a wounded fighter during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move towards Islamic State fighters positions during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a compass to adjust the line of fire for a 81 mm mortar in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government prays in front of his sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic States fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government stand in a house during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire artillery towards IS fighters positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires his gun at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move with a tank towards Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A fighter of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks in a house located at the frontline in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government takes a break at the frontline in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons as they move towards Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016

A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires his gun at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

