Frontlines of Libya
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pieces of bricks fly off the wall as Islamic State fighters open fire at Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a rife at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a hole in a wall as a self-propelled artillery gun fires at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover with another fighter while carrying a wounded fighter during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move towards Islamic State fighters positions during a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a compass to adjust the line of fire for a 81 mm mortar in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government prays in front of his sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic States fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government stand in a house during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire artillery towards IS fighters positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires his gun at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move with a tank towards Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks in a house located at the frontline in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government takes a break at the frontline in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons as they move towards Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires his gun at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic