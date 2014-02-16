Edition:
Frozen caves of Lake Superior

<p>Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Icicles and hoar frost form on the ceiling of an ice cave by Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers look at icicles at the mouth of a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers look at a frozen rock face along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A woman walks her dog at sunset on a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, by the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. The Great Lakes, which contain one fifth of the world's surface fresh water, are 88% covered with ice. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A ship is frozen in Lake Superior at port in Superior, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Pete Miller, from Minong, Wisconsin looks through an opening with his dog Max Sightseers at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers look at ice formations in sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers crouch to avoid icicles in a sea cave on frozen Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A car travels the ice road on Lake Superior between Bayfield, Wisconsin and Madeline Island, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A woman photographs ice formations at sunset on a rock face of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Matthias Doherty slides down an ice wall in a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Jeff Neddo, from Eagle River, Wisconsin, tightens new crampons on his boots at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Sightseers are framed by the icicles of a sea cave as they trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

