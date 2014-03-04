Edition:
Tue Mar 4, 2014 | 5:25pm GMT

Frozen Niagara Falls

<p>A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Mist rises over the Horseshoe Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A partially frozen base of Horseshoe Falls is seen on lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on American side lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>The American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls are seen partially frozen lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A man walks in front of the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>People walk in front partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>People look out over the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

