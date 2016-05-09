Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 9, 2016 | 8:15pm BST

Fruit of North Korea's looms

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 22
A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 22
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 22
Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 22
Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 22
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 22
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 22
A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 22
A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 22
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 22
A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 22
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 22
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 22
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 22
A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Victory Day

Victory Day

Next Slideshows

Victory Day

Victory Day

Commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

09 May 2016
Boeing 767 sets sail

Boeing 767 sets sail

A Boeing 767 airplane is tugged out to sea off the west coast of Ireland to be used at a camp site.

09 May 2016
Mercury up close

Mercury up close

The tiny planet, slightly larger than Earth's moon, flies directly across the sun once every decade.

09 May 2016
Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Fire rages unchecked in the heart of Canada's oil sands region as authorities race to evacuate 80,000 people.

09 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures