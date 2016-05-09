Fruit of North Korea's looms
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
