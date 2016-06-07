Edition:
Fruits of Venezuela's shortages

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Juany Iznaga, holding mangoes and other tropical fruits called "Mamones," poses for a picture next to her house in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. "Sometimes when there's nothing in the fridge, I grab two mangoes," said Juany Iznaga, 13, whose family is going without some meals since her mother lost a job at the mayor's office. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Josue Moreno, 14, throws a stick towards a mango tree as he tries to dislodge the fruits in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. Josue Moreno, 19, quit his job four months ago at a bottled water plant where he made $7 a month on the black market rate and now sells coconuts under the leafy shade of a busy street in La Fria. "This work is easier," said Moreno as he chopped the fruit with a big knife, poked a straw into it and handed it...more

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Ramon Silva eats a mango on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, June 6, 2016. Venezuela's mango season is providing some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Juany Iznaga holds a mango and a knife as she eats the fruit at her house in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. "Mangoes help a little; they fill you up," Iznaga sad as she shared a slice with her younger sister in the fertile town of La Fria by the Colombian border. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A man carries a bucket full of mangoes after plucking them from a tree in Caracas. Facing Soviet-style food lines for increasingly scarce products at supermarkets, more and more people are turning to the South American nation's lush mango, coconut and papaya trees. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Josue Moreno, 19, gives a coconut to a customer at his street stall in La Fria. As the recession reduces employment and inflation crushes spending power, street corners are increasingly brimming with informal vendors selling freshly picked fruit. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

(L-R) Jose Gregorio Tovar, Jose Rodriguez and Ramon Silva, holding a bag filled with mangoes, pose for a picture on a street in Caracas. While children have always scampered up trees or tossed stones to knock down the juicy yellow mangoes, workers are now joining them during lunch breaks, and parents are making long poles to scoop up the high treats. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Orlando Holguin poses for a picture next to tropical fruits called "Mamones" at his street stall in La Fria. Around the crisis-hit nation of 30 million, people are consuming more starch and less protein. Many say they cannot afford three meals a day. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A worker holds a bag filled with mangoes after plucking them from a tree in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Mangoes and other tropical fruits called "Mamones" are seen on the floor in La Fria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
BOCA DEL GRITA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Giovani Henriquez holds a mesh tied to a stick, used to dislodge mangoes, as he poses for a picture in Boca del Grita. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Men carrying a bucket full of mangoes and a mesh tied to a electrical pipe used to bring down the fruits from the tree, walk on street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A girl eats a tropical fruit called "Mamon" while seated next to some mangoes on a street in La Fria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Workers eat mangoes on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A worker holds his helmet filled with mangoes on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

