Josue Moreno, 14, throws a stick towards a mango tree as he tries to dislodge the fruits in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. Josue Moreno, 19, quit his job four months ago at a bottled water plant where he made $7 a month on the black market rate and now sells coconuts under the leafy shade of a busy street in La Fria. "This work is easier," said Moreno as he chopped the fruit with a big knife, poked a straw into it and handed it over to a thirsty customer blasting Latin American reggaeton music from his pickup. "Coconuts take care of themselves; you don't have to do anything." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

