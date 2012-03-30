Edition:
United Kingdom

Fuel protests in Indonesia

Friday, March 30, 2012

A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
1 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
2 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
3 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
5 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
6 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Friday, March 30, 2012

Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
7 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
8 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
9 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
11 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Close
12 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
13 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta, as protests against a government proposal to increase fuel prices continue, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta, as protests against a government proposal to increase fuel prices continue, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
14 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
15 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
16 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
17 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
18 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
19 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
20 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia airport in Medan, North Sumatra province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia airport in Medan, North Sumatra province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Close
21 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
22 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
23 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
24 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
25 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
26 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
27 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
28 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia's airport in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Friday, March 30, 2012

A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia's airport in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Close
29 / 30
Friday, March 30, 2012

A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 30, 2012

A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
30 / 30

Fuel protests in Indonesia

Fuel protests in Indonesia Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Inside Foxconn

Inside Foxconn
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »