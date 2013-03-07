Edition:
Fukushima today

<p>Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees as they go on a visit near the No.4 reactor (C) and its foundation construction (R) for the storage of melted fuel rods at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the disaster. Members of the media were allowed into the plant on Wednesday ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>The multi-nuclide removal facility is seen under construction at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees to the Common Pool Building for spent fuel pool, where the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, as they visit at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>A radiation monitor indicates 114.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 reactor (background C) and it's foundation construction (background R) for the storage of melted fuel rods at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen near tanks of radiation contaminated water at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the spent fuel pool inside the Common Pool Building, where all the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>A spent fuel pool is seen inside the Common Pool Building, where all the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen on top of a foundation construction for the storage of melted fuel rods, next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The banner reads: "Unite the Heart, Gambaro! Fukushima (Go! Fukushima)". REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks take a survey atop of the destroyed No. 4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

