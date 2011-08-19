Fukushima's invisible snow

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, closes the doors in the morning at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 7, 2011. At the temple thousands of sunflowers have been planted to help fight the radiation. "It is as if an invisible snow had fallen on Fukushima and continued to fall, covering the area," said Abe. Sunflowers were used near Chernobyl after the 1986 nuclear accident to extract radioactive caesium from contaminated ponds nearby. Japanese scientists are carrying out tests to prove their usefulness in fighting radiation. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao