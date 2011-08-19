" /> " />
Fukushima's invisible snow

Friday, August 19, 2011

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, closes the doors in the morning at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 7, 2011. At the temple thousands of sunflowers have been planted to help fight the radiation. "It is as if an invisible snow had fallen on Fukushima and continued to fall, covering the area," said Abe. Sunflowers were used near Chernobyl after the 1986 nuclear accident to extract radioactive caesium from contaminated ponds...more

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, closes the doors in the morning at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 7, 2011. At the temple thousands of sunflowers have been planted to help fight the radiation. "It is as if an invisible snow had fallen on Fukushima and continued to fall, covering the area," said Abe. Sunflowers were used near Chernobyl after the 1986 nuclear accident to extract radioactive caesium from contaminated ponds nearby. Japanese scientists are carrying out tests to prove their usefulness in fighting radiation. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, chants mantra during a candle light ceremony honouring the ancestors at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Yushin Koyu (L), the son of Zen priest Koyu Abe (not pictured), is being dressed in ceremonial clothes by his mother Michiko before a candlelight ceremony for the ancestors at Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, walks through a room with tatami mats at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, starts up the engine for a cultivator at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, strikes a bell at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, stands against a backdrop of a view of Fukushima city near his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, plants seedlings at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest of Joenji temple, poses among a field of sunflowers which his volunteer group "Make A Wish Upon Flowers" had planted in Fukushima, northern Japan August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest of Joenji temple, poses while holding sunflower seeds in front of a field of sunflowers, which his volunteer group "Make A Wish Upon Flowers" had planted in Fukushima, northern Japan August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sunflowers are in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A bee is pictured on a sunflower in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest of Joenji temple, walks towards bags containing earth contaminated with radiation, which he had accepted from his neighbours to store on the grounds of the temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Flowers are pictured at the gardens of Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

