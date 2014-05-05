Full metal combat
A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval...more
A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana...more
A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of...more
A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons,...more
Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part...more
Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Oscar Pistorius on trial
The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.
The surface of Mars
The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.
China's hunger for sea cucumbers
Sierra Leone's Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, but in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac.
Digging up WWI bombs
A French bomb-disposal unit searches the countryside to remove unexploded shells and grenades left over by World War One.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.