Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015 | 6:55pm BST

Full of hot air

A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the three-day festival, one of the largest of its kind in North America, according to organizers. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the three-day festival, one of the largest of its kind in North America, according to organizers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 14
A woman's shadow is cast on the inside of a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman's shadow is cast on the inside of a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A woman's shadow is cast on the inside of a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 14
Hot air balloons are seen just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are seen just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons are seen just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 14
Normand Trepanier from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, pilots the Hot air balloon Piko on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Normand Trepanier from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, pilots the Hot air balloon Piko on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Normand Trepanier from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, pilots the Hot air balloon Piko on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 14
A hot air balloon and a shadow of another is seen from a flying balloon above a farm field during a flight just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hot air balloon and a shadow of another is seen from a flying balloon above a farm field during a flight just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A hot air balloon and a shadow of another is seen from a flying balloon above a farm field during a flight just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 14
Hot air balloons in many shapes are seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons in many shapes are seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons in many shapes are seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 14
A pilot fills a hot air balloon at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A pilot fills a hot air balloon at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A pilot fills a hot air balloon at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 14
Hot air balloons land near a farmhouse as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons land near a farmhouse as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons land near a farmhouse as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 14
A crew member holds open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A crew member holds open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A crew member holds open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 14
A hot air balloon comes to rest in a farm field, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hot air balloon comes to rest in a farm field, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A hot air balloon comes to rest in a farm field, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 14
People hold open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People hold open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
People hold open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 14
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 14
Hot air balloons fly above the trees as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons fly above the trees as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons fly above the trees as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 14
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Love in New York

Love in New York

Next Slideshows

Love in New York

Love in New York

Quiet moments of affection in the bustling metropolis.

24 Jul 2015
Distant planets

Distant planets

A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.

24 Jul 2015
California wildfire rages

California wildfire rages

The rapidly expanding Wragg Fire burns through thousands of acres near Napa Valley.

24 Jul 2015
World's oldest Koran

World's oldest Koran

A British university said that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the...

22 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Trending Collections

Pictures