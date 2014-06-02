Funeral for a house
Local resident Anita Whitley, 61, holds a program and flower at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Seth Bruggeman and daughter June, 3, arrive at a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," a tribute for the house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbours, in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Pastor Harry Moore of Mount Olive Baptist Church leads "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kari Abraham, 3, her mother, Kiana, and father, Dennis, along with neighborhood residents, community leaders, and artists, participate in "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A floral centrepiece is arranged on the roof of a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An excavator commences the demolition of a dilapidated row house during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man watches as an excavator demolishes a dilapidated row house following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Mount Olive Baptist Church choir sing hymns during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Carl Myles and daughter Asiyaa, 4, watch a street procession during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Annie Hunt (2nd L) attends "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees are offered flowers upon arrival at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Debris falls past the numbered front of 3711 Mellon Street as demolition commences during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Demolition continues following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A dump truck empties the first load of demolished remains of a dilapidated row house at a junkyard after "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Unique Miracle Band performs during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Audrey Davis-Crocker, 91, who has lived across the street since 1948, looks on during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
