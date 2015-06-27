Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jun 27, 2015 | 2:36am BST

Funeral for Charleston pastor

Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 35
President Barack Obama speaks behind the coffin of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Barack Obama speaks behind the coffin of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
President Barack Obama speaks behind the coffin of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 35
Reverand Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (2nd L) and daughters Eliana (C) and Malana (R) are escorted into funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reverand Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (2nd L) and daughters Eliana (C) and Malana (R) are escorted into funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Reverand Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (2nd L) and daughters Eliana (C) and Malana (R) are escorted into funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 35
Members of the choir walk from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (rear) to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the choir walk from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (rear) to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Members of the choir walk from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (rear) to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 35
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at their seats for the funeral service of Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at their seats for the funeral service of Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at their seats for the funeral service of Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 35
Mourners sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 35
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the House John Boehner (L-R) attend funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the House John Boehner (L-R) attend funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the House John Boehner (L-R) attend funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 35
Mourners watch during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mourners watch during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners watch during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 35
Reverend Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (C) and daughter Eliana arrive for his funeral services in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reverend Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (C) and daughter Eliana arrive for his funeral services in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Reverend Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (C) and daughter Eliana arrive for his funeral services in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 35
The copper topped vault is adorned with a cross as mourners start to show at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The copper topped vault is adorned with a cross as mourners start to show at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
The copper topped vault is adorned with a cross as mourners start to show at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 35
President Barack Obama bends down to hug Malana Pinckney after completing his eulogy for her father Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama bends down to hug Malana Pinckney after completing his eulogy for her father Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
President Barack Obama bends down to hug Malana Pinckney after completing his eulogy for her father Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 35
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) is seated for funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) is seated for funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) is seated for funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 35
A woman wears an "Emanuel 9" ribbon to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears an "Emanuel 9" ribbon to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A woman wears an "Emanuel 9" ribbon to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 35
A South Carolina Highway Patrol honor guard stands next to the casket of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney before his funeral in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A South Carolina Highway Patrol honor guard stands next to the casket of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney before his funeral in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A South Carolina Highway Patrol honor guard stands next to the casket of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney before his funeral in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 35
A mourner raises her hands as the choir sings ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A mourner raises her hands as the choir sings ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A mourner raises her hands as the choir sings ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 35
A mourner wipes away a tear during funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A mourner wipes away a tear during funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A mourner wipes away a tear during funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 35
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 35
Mourners pray as thousands begin to fill the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Mourners pray as thousands begin to fill the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners pray as thousands begin to fill the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool
Close
18 / 35
Minister arrive for the funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Minister arrive for the funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Minister arrive for the funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 35
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 35
Jennifer Pinckney (R), with her daughter Malana (C), arrives for funeral services for her husband, the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jennifer Pinckney (R), with her daughter Malana (C), arrives for funeral services for her husband, the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jennifer Pinckney (R), with her daughter Malana (C), arrives for funeral services for her husband, the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 35
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 35
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 35
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) talks with first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama after the conclusion of funeral services for Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) talks with first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama after the conclusion of funeral services for Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) talks with first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama after the conclusion of funeral services for Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 35
Members of the clergy arrive for the funeral of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the clergy arrive for the funeral of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Members of the clergy arrive for the funeral of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 35
Members of the clergy sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the clergy sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Members of the clergy sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 35
Reverends Al Sharpton (L) and Jesse Jackson talk before funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reverends Al Sharpton (L) and Jesse Jackson talk before funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Reverends Al Sharpton (L) and Jesse Jackson talk before funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 35
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 35
Mourners pray during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pray during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Mourners pray during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 35
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
30 / 35
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
31 / 35
Pallbearers carry the casket of Reverend Clementa Pinckney during his burial at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pallbearers carry the casket of Reverend Clementa Pinckney during his burial at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Pallbearers carry the casket of Reverend Clementa Pinckney during his burial at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
32 / 35
Mourners find a spot of shade as they wait for hours in the heat before the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Mourners find a spot of shade as they wait for hours in the heat before the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Mourners find a spot of shade as they wait for hours in the heat before the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
33 / 35
A rose is left on the casket during the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A rose is left on the casket during the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
A rose is left on the casket during the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
34 / 35
Jennifer Pinckney (C) accepts a rose at the burial of her husband Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Jennifer Pinckney (C) accepts a rose at the burial of her husband Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Jennifer Pinckney (C) accepts a rose at the burial of her husband Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Queen visits concentration camp

Queen visits concentration camp

Next Slideshows

Queen visits concentration camp

Queen visits concentration camp

Queen Elizabeth visits the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen in Gemany.

26 Jun 2015
ISIS attacks Kobani again

ISIS attacks Kobani again

Islamic State fighters seek to retake the initiative with incursions into the Kurdish-held town.

26 Jun 2015
Pakistan's deadly heat wave

Pakistan's deadly heat wave

A heat wave has killed more than 1,150 people in the southern city of Karachi.

26 Jun 2015
Attack at gas facility in France

Attack at gas facility in France

A severed head covered in Arabic writing was found at a U.S. gas company near Lyon after two assailants rammed a car into the premises.

26 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures