Funeral for drowned migrants
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants to an inter-faith burial service at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, outside Valletta, Malta April 23, 2015. An imam and a bishop led a poignant inter-faith funeral service on...more
Religious leaders embrace near the coffins. The dead were picked up by the Italian vessel Gregoretti and brought to Malta on Monday after their vessel capsized and sank early on Sunday morning. As many as 900 people are believed to have died....more
A migrant cries during an inter-faith burial service. Twenty-eight survivors were taken to Italy. The overwhelming majority of victims were never found, locked below decks and sinking along with the boat. The captain has been arrested in Italy on...more
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants. The disaster brought the death toll so far this year to around 1,800 desperate migrants drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to cross, and prompted the EU to summon...more
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry a coffin with the body of a teenage migrant. European leaders were expected to reverse a decision they took last year to halt search and rescue efforts at sea, which human rights groups say led inevitably to the...more
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants. The funeral ceremony in the island state, the EU's smallest country, was conducted under a large tent just outside the morgue of the Mater Dei Hospital in Malta's capital...more
Migrants arrive for the inter-faith burial service. Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the EU Commissioner for Migration and ministers from Italy and Greece watched as coffins of the 24 unidentified men,...more
European Union Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos pays his respects. Imam Mohammed El Sadi thanked the Maltese and Italian authorities for seeking to save the migrants. What had happened, he said, should raise awareness of the migrants'...more
A migrant cries during the inter-faith burial service. Bishop Mario Grech called for humanitarian action motivated by love, rather than the law. "We can continue to read out the laws like lawyers do, but that is not enough. The way of the law, the...more
The coffins with the bodies of 24 migrants are seen. The migrants were to be taken in groups of six to be buried at Malta's Addolorata Cemetery. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, with the hospital morgue blanketed with flowers sent by local residents. A note attached to one bouquet read: "R.I.P. brothers and sisters, you matter"....more
A woman looks at the coffins. "We proceeded out at sea with the hope of course to save as many people as we could. But unfortunately we didn't arrive quite in time to save the migrants," said visibly moved Maltese Navy Lieutenant Mark Merceica, who...more
European Union Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos (R) watches as Armed Forces of Malta soldiers lay down coffins. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Hospital workers take a coffin to a hearse. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Hospital workers put a coffin into a hearse after an inter-faith burial service. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry a coffin. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants arrive for the inter-faith burial service. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
