Funeral for Joan Rivers
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
