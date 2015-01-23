Funeral for King Abdullah
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
The body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz is carried during his funeral at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Grand Mosque, in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C), Saudi Deputy Crown Prince, takes part in the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi security forces stand guard during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi men stand next to a vehicle transporting the body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz during his funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
People gather as security forces keep watch at Al Oud cemetery prior to the burial of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Prince Turki, son of the late Saudi King Abdullah, sits in a car during his father's funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the Saudi security forces keeps guard atop a building during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (2nd L) attends the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Next Slideshows
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
King Abdullah: 1924-2015
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Adulaziz has died.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.