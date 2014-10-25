Funeral for Kurdish fighters
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during a funeral near the graves of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014....more
Turkish Kurdish women show the 'V' signs as they carry a coffin during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province...more
A boy holds the Kurdish PKK youth organization flag during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24,...more
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Turkish Kurdish woman tears as she mourns during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014....more
Turkish Kurdish men carry a coffin during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds carry a coffin during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Television crew equipment and an empty chair are pictured on a hill, with smoke rising in the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa...more
Flowers lie on a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
A Turkish Kurdish woman mourns next to an empty coffin following a burial at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurdish men sit as they attend the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
A Kurdish Turkish woman cries as she stands overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
After the Ottawa attack
Canada mourns a soldier killed by a gunman who rampaged through Parliament.
Ebola in New York
A doctor who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients has tested positive for the deadly virus.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
Charred tanks point to Russia
Destroyed tanks near Donetsk are identified by experts as Russian army tanks, supporting claims that rebels are backed by Moscow.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.