Funeral for Michael Brown
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lesley McSpadden reacts at the casket of her son Michael Brown during the funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Michael Brown Sr. receives a hug as he leaves the burial service for his son Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Musicians perform during funeral service for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
People attend the burial service for Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is transported by horse carriage as it is taken to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The coffin containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to a hearse after his funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lesley McSpadden (C) leaves the burial service for her son Michael Brown with a bouquet of flowers at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People gather inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Michael Brown Sr. sits with an unidentified girl on his lap during funeral service for his son, Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
An image of 18-year-old Michael Brown is seen on a tie worn by his father, Michael Brown Sr., as he arrives to take part in his son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014....more
Hundred attend funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
A woman reacts during the funeral services during funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, reacts during her son's funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) attends funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden is comforted during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden wipes away tears during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
A baseball cap sits on top of the casket of Michael Brown inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church before the start of funeral services in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Attendees hold their hands up as some chant "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014....more
Family members attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Director Spike Lee takes a photo of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap on top of Michael Brown's casket at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Photos surround the casket of Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Men line up to help make way for family members to enter funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wearing T-shirts with pictures of Michael Brown wait in line to attend his funeral at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Cal Brown (R) and Michael Brown Sr. (L), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, arrive to take part in their son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Deborah Emm fans herself as she waits in line with other people to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds a sign while standing in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man waits to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Islamic State captures air base
Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.
Quake hits California
Quake hits California
Notting Hill Carnival
Highlights from the annual celebration.
Mending dolls and hearts
Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.