Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 5:47pm GMT

Funeral for Palestinian minister

The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest, an incident that has raised tensions with Israel.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
