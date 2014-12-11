Funeral for Palestinian minister
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being...more
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp
Workers clear the main pro-democracy protest site that has occupied the city's most economically and politically important district for more than two months.
Pictures of the year: Ebola
Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
Deadly altercation in the West Bank
A Palestinian minister dies shortly after an altercation with Israeli border police in the West Bank during which one of the policeman grabbed him by the neck.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.