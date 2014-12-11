Funeral for Palestinian minister

The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being...more

The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest, an incident that has raised tensions with Israel.

