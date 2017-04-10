Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 10, 2017 | 4:00pm BST

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain. The flowers on top of the hearse spell out 'NO 1 DADDY'. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Police officers line the street as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminster to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, into Southwark Cathedral for his funeral. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A police officer reacts outside Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A man lays a single red rose in Westminster in front of the police helmet of PC Keith Palmer ahead of his funeral. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A police officer holds an order of service as he waits with colleagues for the coffin of PC Keith Palmer to be carried into Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer into Southwark Cathedral for his funeral. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A man holds a sign near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Police officers react as the hearse carrying the coffin of PC Keith Palmer leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace of Westminster, heading to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A couple watch as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminster to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Police officers line the street as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is driven away after his funeral in Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A police officer reacts outside Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Police officers arrive near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The hearse carrying the coffin of PC Keith Palmer leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace of Westminster, heading to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Cressida Dick (R), the new Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, arrives on her first day in the job, at Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral. At left is Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster. The flowers on the side of the hearse spell out 'UNCLE KEITH'. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
PC Keith Palmer's coffin is carried past a guard of honour as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The shroud covering the coffin containing the body of PC Keith Palmer is caught by a gust of wind as it is unloaded from the hearse at the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
