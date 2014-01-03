Funeral for Ronnie Biggs
A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery...more
A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died in December aged 84. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A hearse carrying the coffin of Ronnie Biggs arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Michael Biggs leaves the funeral of his father Ronnie Biggs at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A floral tribute stands against the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as his funeral cortege arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tribute card for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The coffin of Ronnie Biggs is taken into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tribute for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The coffin is seen in a hearse as it arrives for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Mourners arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Convicted criminal Freddie Foreman (R) joins mourners at the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
