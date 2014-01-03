Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 9:10pm GMT

Funeral for Ronnie Biggs

<p>A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died in December aged 84. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery...more

Friday, January 03, 2014

A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died in December aged 84. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 13
<p>A hearse carrying the coffin of Ronnie Biggs arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A hearse carrying the coffin of Ronnie Biggs arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A hearse carrying the coffin of Ronnie Biggs arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
2 / 13
<p>Michael Biggs leaves the funeral of his father Ronnie Biggs at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Michael Biggs leaves the funeral of his father Ronnie Biggs at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

Michael Biggs leaves the funeral of his father Ronnie Biggs at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
3 / 13
<p>A floral tribute stands against the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as his funeral cortege arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A floral tribute stands against the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as his funeral cortege arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, January 03, 2014

A floral tribute stands against the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as his funeral cortege arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 13
<p>Members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

Members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
5 / 13
<p>A tribute card for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A tribute card for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A tribute card for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
6 / 13
<p>The coffin of Ronnie Biggs is taken into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The coffin of Ronnie Biggs is taken into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

The coffin of Ronnie Biggs is taken into Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
7 / 13
<p>A tribute for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A tribute for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A tribute for Ronnie Biggs is seen on his coffin in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
8 / 13
<p>A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
9 / 13
<p>The coffin is seen in a hearse as it arrives for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The coffin is seen in a hearse as it arrives for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

The coffin is seen in a hearse as it arrives for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
10 / 13
<p>Mourners arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Mourners arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

Mourners arrive for the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
11 / 13
<p>A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, January 03, 2014

A band plays in the funeral cortege of Ronnie Biggs as it arrives at Golders Green Crematorium in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 13
<p>Convicted criminal Freddie Foreman (R) joins mourners at the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Convicted criminal Freddie Foreman (R) joins mourners at the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, January 03, 2014

Convicted criminal Freddie Foreman (R) joins mourners at the funeral of Ronnie Biggs in north London, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Next Slideshows

Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.

03 Jan 2014
Hollande's missed handshakes

Hollande's missed handshakes

French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.

03 Jan 2014
Car bomb in Beirut

Car bomb in Beirut

A car bomb explodes in the Hezbollah district of Beirut.

02 Jan 2014
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq�s University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures