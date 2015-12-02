Funeral for Russian pilot
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of...more
A Russian officer lays flowers on the grave of Oleg Peshkov, the Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of an honor guard stand at attention as relatives mourn over the coffin of Oleg Peshkov, the Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pall bearers lower the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, the Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Fellow pilots, acting as pall bearers, carry the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Flowers covered in snow are seen lying in front of the portrait of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Honor guards stand at attention during the funeral ceremony of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, at a cemetery in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People attend a memorial service for Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People walk past the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a memorial service in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Fellow pilots acting as pallbearers carry the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a memorial service in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People lay flowers by the portrait of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Fellow pilots acting as pallbearers carry the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a memorial service in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (2nd L, first row) stands near a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during an honorary ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30,...more
Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during an honorary ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky
The coffin of the pilot killed when Turkey shot down a Russian jet is carried by Turkish soldiers to a Russian aircraft on the tarmac of the Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff/Handout via Reuters
