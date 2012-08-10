Edition:
Funeral for slain Sikhs

Friday, August 10, 2012

The gym is full during the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. Thousands are expected to attend the wake where the bodies of the six victims will lie in repose, according to local Sikh leaders. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

United States Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A moment of silence is observed following the ceremony at the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A women is over come with grief while she attend the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Sikh priests perform the ceremony portion of the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (C) attends the wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Family members and mourners fight their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Family members and mourners fight back their emotions during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Family members and mourners gather during a wake and visitation service for victims of last Sunday's attack at a Sikh temple, at Oak Creek High School, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

