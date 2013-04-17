Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 17, 2013 | 7:50pm BST

Funeral for Thatcher

<p>The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Mark Thatcher (2nd R), the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, walks behind the coffin of his mother as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Mark Thatcher (2nd R), the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, walks behind the coffin of his mother as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Mark Thatcher (2nd R), the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, walks behind the coffin of his mother as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>A man holds up a banner before former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool</p>

A man holds up a banner before former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A man holds up a banner before former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

<p>Amanda Thatcher, grand daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, leaves her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Amanda Thatcher, grand daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, leaves her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Amanda Thatcher, grand daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, leaves her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, draped in the Union Flag, is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during her funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Crump/Pool</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, draped in the Union Flag, is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during her funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Crump/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, draped in the Union Flag, is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during her funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Crump/Pool

<p>Guarsdmen escort and bystanders take pictures on their mobile phones as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street towards St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Guarsdmen escort and bystanders take pictures on their mobile phones as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street towards St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Guarsdmen escort and bystanders take pictures on their mobile phones as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street towards St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, John Major and his wife Norma, and Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool</p>

Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, John Major and his wife Norma, and Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London,...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, John Major and his wife Norma, and Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral followed by her family after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral followed by her family after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral followed by her family after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Office workers on balconies watch as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Office workers on balconies watch as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Office workers on balconies watch as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Crowds line the pavement as they wait for the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, to travel to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Crowds line the pavement as they wait for the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, to travel to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Crowds line the pavement as they wait for the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, to travel to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's son Mark arrives with his wife Sarah for the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's son Mark arrives with his wife Sarah for the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's son Mark arrives with his wife Sarah for the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A view from the cupola shows guests taking their seats ahead of the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool</p>

A view from the cupola shows guests taking their seats ahead of the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A view from the cupola shows guests taking their seats ahead of the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool

<p>The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A man on a balcony watches as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A man on a balcony watches as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A man on a balcony watches as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Carol Thatcher, the daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, son Mark and his wife Sarah and family members react as they leave after the funeral service of their mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Carol Thatcher, the daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, son Mark and his wife Sarah and family members react as they leave after the funeral service of their mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Carol Thatcher, the daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, son Mark and his wife Sarah and family members react as they leave after the funeral service of their mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>People look at the funeral procession of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People look at the funeral procession of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

People look at the funeral procession of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Guarsdmen escort as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul?s Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Guarsdmen escort as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul?s Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Guarsdmen escort as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul?s Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Mark Thatcher, his wife Sarah, Carol Thatcher, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Lord Mayor of London Michael Roger Gifford (L to R) leave after the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Mark Thatcher, his wife Sarah, Carol Thatcher, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Lord Mayor of London Michael Roger Gifford (L to R) leave after the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Mark Thatcher, his wife Sarah, Carol Thatcher, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Lord Mayor of London Michael Roger Gifford (L to R) leave after the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Dean of Saint Paul's cathedral David Ison leads former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Dean of Saint Paul's cathedral David Ison leads former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Dean of Saint Paul's cathedral David Ison leads former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried out of St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried out of St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried out of St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

<p>Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>A supporter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher displays his tattoos as he joins others by the route of the funeral procession near Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/POOL</p>

A supporter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher displays his tattoos as he joins others by the route of the funeral procession near Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/POOL

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A supporter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher displays his tattoos as he joins others by the route of the funeral procession near Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/POOL

<p>Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Bernard Ingham, former press secretary to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Thatcher's funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

Bernard Ingham, former press secretary to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Thatcher's funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Bernard Ingham, former press secretary to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Thatcher's funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

<p>British Army war veteran Simon Weston (2nd L), who became well known throughout the United Kingdom for his recovery and charity work after suffering severe burn injuries during the Falklands War, arrives for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

British Army war veteran Simon Weston (2nd L), who became well known throughout the United Kingdom for his recovery and charity work after suffering severe burn injuries during the Falklands War, arrives for the funeral service of former British...more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

British Army war veteran Simon Weston (2nd L), who became well known throughout the United Kingdom for his recovery and charity work after suffering severe burn injuries during the Falklands War, arrives for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Mark Thatcher, the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and his wife Sarah react as they leave the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Mark Thatcher, the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and his wife Sarah react as they leave the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Mark Thatcher, the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and his wife Sarah react as they leave the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL</p>

A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL

<p>The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (L), and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (L), and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. ....more

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (L), and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Actress Joan Collins, leaves with her husband Percy Gibson after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Actress Joan Collins, leaves with her husband Percy Gibson after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Actress Joan Collins, leaves with her husband Percy Gibson after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Maurice Saatchi leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Maurice Saatchi leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Maurice Saatchi leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Becoming American

Becoming American

Becoming American

Becoming American

Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

