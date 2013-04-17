Funeral for Thatcher
The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
The Bearer Party, made up of eight personnel from all three armed services, carry the coffin of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher after her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mark Thatcher (2nd R), the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, walks behind the coffin of his mother as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mark Thatcher (2nd R), the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, walks behind the coffin of his mother as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A man holds up a banner before former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
A man holds up a banner before former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Amanda Thatcher, grand daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, leaves her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Amanda Thatcher, grand daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, leaves her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, draped in the Union Flag, is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during her funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Crump/Pool
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, draped in the Union Flag, is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery during her funeral procession in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Crump/Pool
Guarsdmen escort and bystanders take pictures on their mobile phones as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street towards St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Guarsdmen escort and bystanders take pictures on their mobile phones as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street towards St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, John Major and his wife Norma, and Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London,...more
Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, John Major and his wife Norma, and Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral followed by her family after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral followed by her family after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Office workers on balconies watch as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Office workers on balconies watch as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Crowds line the pavement as they wait for the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, to travel to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Crowds line the pavement as they wait for the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, to travel to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's son Mark arrives with his wife Sarah for the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's son Mark arrives with his wife Sarah for the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A view from the cupola shows guests taking their seats ahead of the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool
A view from the cupola shows guests taking their seats ahead of the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man on a balcony watches as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man on a balcony watches as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels towards St Paul's Cathedral, during her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Carol Thatcher, the daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, son Mark and his wife Sarah and family members react as they leave after the funeral service of their mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013...more
Carol Thatcher, the daughter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, son Mark and his wife Sarah and family members react as they leave after the funeral service of their mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People look at the funeral procession of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People look at the funeral procession of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in central London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Guarsdmen escort as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul?s Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Guarsdmen escort as the funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service at St Paul?s Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mark Thatcher, his wife Sarah, Carol Thatcher, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Lord Mayor of London Michael Roger Gifford (L to R) leave after the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral...more
Mark Thatcher, his wife Sarah, Carol Thatcher, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Lord Mayor of London Michael Roger Gifford (L to R) leave after the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party after the funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Dean of Saint Paul's cathedral David Ison leads former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dean of Saint Paul's cathedral David Ison leads former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried out of St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried out of St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attend for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
A supporter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher displays his tattoos as he joins others by the route of the funeral procession near Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/POOL
A supporter of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher displays his tattoos as he joins others by the route of the funeral procession near Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/POOL
Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bernard Ingham, former press secretary to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Thatcher's funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool
Bernard Ingham, former press secretary to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Thatcher's funeral service, in London, April 17, 2013. Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher leaves St Paul's Cathedral after her funeral service in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
British Army war veteran Simon Weston (2nd L), who became well known throughout the United Kingdom for his recovery and charity work after suffering severe burn injuries during the Falklands War, arrives for the funeral service of former British...more
British Army war veteran Simon Weston (2nd L), who became well known throughout the United Kingdom for his recovery and charity work after suffering severe burn injuries during the Falklands War, arrives for the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Ludgate Hill to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Mark Thatcher, the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and his wife Sarah react as they leave the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mark Thatcher, the son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and his wife Sarah react as they leave the funeral service of his mother at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL more
A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried by the Bearer Party as it arrives for her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie leave after the funeral service of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (L), and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. ....more
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (L), and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Joan Collins, leaves with her husband Percy Gibson after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Joan Collins, leaves with her husband Percy Gibson after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Maurice Saatchi leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Maurice Saatchi leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Becoming American
Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.
Israel from above
Israel's landscape documented from the sky.
Boston Marathon bombing
The aftermath of the twin bomb blasts.
The wizardry of Quidditch
The competitive sport in Harry Potter's world reaches World Cup status in Florida.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.