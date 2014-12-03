Funeral for Tugce Albayrak
A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to...more
People carry a coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A wreath with text 'Our angel, you're still alive' is pictured at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (2L) and the father (L) of Tugce Albayrak attend her memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
The grave of Tugce Albayrak is covered with flowers at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Mourners hold placards reading 'One forgets quickly the ones you have laughed with, but not the ones you have cried with: Tugce', and 'At the tree of the silence hangs a fruit.....' (R) outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak...more
An imam speaks next to the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A man touches the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak as it leaves the square in front of a mosque in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Mourners gather outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A holds flowers at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Hesse federal state premier Volker Bouffier (2L) stands with Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (L) as they attend the memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A mourner has a picture of Tugce Albayrak attached to her coat during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Mourners pray outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Women look out from the windows of a mosque before a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy
Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claims responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador's house in the capital Sanaa.
Nusra Front territory
In the villages controlled by the troops of Syria's al Qaeda wing.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Outrage over missing students
Protesters call on the Mexican president to resign over the disappearance of 43 student-teachers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.