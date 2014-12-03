Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to...more

A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to defend two girls. She was in coma since then and died on November 28 when her family allowed doctors to switch off her life support, on the day of her birthday.

