Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek



People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek



Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov



Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov



A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek



Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov



A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov



Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek



Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny



People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo


Funeral for Vaclav Havel

