Funeral of Kim Jong-il

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV ...more

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Crowds attend the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters

A uniformed man tries to control crowds attending the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A North Korean flag stands at half mast in honor of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il near the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool

Uniformed personnel stand in formation outside the Kumsusan Memorial Palace during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Military personnel react during Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A hearse carries the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Kim Jong-un (5th L) and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (4th L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Kim Jong-un and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Soldiers line up along a road during the funeral procession for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

