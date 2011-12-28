Funeral of Kim Jong-il
A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV ...more
A North Korean flag stands at half mast in honor of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il near the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool
Kim Jong-un (5th L) and his uncle Jang Song-thaek (4th L) accompany the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
