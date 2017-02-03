Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes a tear during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Iles Soufiane looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners pay their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Montreal mayor Denis Coderre (L to R) looks on as Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2,...more
A mourner wrapped in a Quebec flag pays his respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Caskets sit side-by-side prior to funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners pays their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners stand during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wipes a tear as he stands beside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
