Furries of FurFest
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5,000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic...more
An attendee dress up as a fox moves into position for a group photo at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee wearing a "fursuit" costume walks down the stairs at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tabby Galloway (R) looks over at an attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A spectator gets a hug from an attendee wearing a "fursuit" costume during a parade at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man kisses a participant dressed in a "fursuit" at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee checks his phone at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man is hugged by an attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cassie Fisher lays on the floor surrounded by attendees dressed up as "Furries" at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume performs during a dance competition at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Spectators watch an attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume perform in dance competition at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees wearing "fursuit" costumes raise their hands to answer a question during a lecture at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arron Jarvis is reflected in a mirror as he puts on the head for his "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in "fursuit" costume looks at her phone at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kristen Morgan (L) looks into the mouth of a "fursuit" costume worn by her son Ryan at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in a "fursuit" costume looks on during a lecture at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees dressed in "fursuit" costumes dance in the hallway at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. . REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in a "fursuit" costume (2nd L) plays the drums as he joins others playing a video game at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume waves down to others from a balcony at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees at the Midwest FurFest gather for a group photo in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Croc eats croc
A saltwater crocodile threw another crocodile in the air before eating it at an Australian national park.
Amazon from above
The Amazon rainforest as seen from the air.
Lights off in Crimea
Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines leading to the Russian-annexed peninsula.
The world's tallest buildings
The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.