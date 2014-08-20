Fury in Ferguson
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees...more
A police officer in riot gear detains a demonstrator protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman looks at her phone as her son eats an ice-cream during a small demonstration protesting against police treatment of the predominantly African-American community at the scene where St. Louis metropolitan police shot and killed a man wielding a...more
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A demonstrator is held back by others as he shouts and attempts to charge towards security forces during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officers hold their weapons as they watch demonstrators protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A demonstrator protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown talks to the police in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A school bus full of children gesture and chant, "Hands up, don't shoot" as the vehicle drives past the scene where St. Louis metropolitan police earlier shot and killed a man wielding a knife in the St. Louis area, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Police in riot gear detain a demonstrator protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demostrators protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown, stand at the scene where St. Louis metropolitan police shot and killed a man wielding a knife, in the St. Louis area, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A police officer in riot gear stands in position as demonstrators protest the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators stand in the middle of West Florissant holding a street sign, with their hands up, towards the police during ongoing protests in reaction to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Michael Brown rest on a car while holding a sign in Ferguson, August 19, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators protest against the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two boys stand over the makeshift memorial for Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Resident John West hands a rose to a police officer, showing his appreciation with help in cleanup efforts in Ferguson, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
