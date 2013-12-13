Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 13, 2013 | 2:50pm GMT

Fury over Bangladesh execution

<p>A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah,...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held.

Friday, December 13, 2013

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

<p>One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader...more

Friday, December 13, 2013

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

