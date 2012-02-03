Edition:
Fury over soccer deaths

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

