Pictures | Tue Aug 25, 2015 | 6:00pm BST

Future stars of track and field

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class, part of a training course at the Jinshan Youth Spare-time Sports School, in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. About 30 youths, between 10 and 14 years old, are enrolled in the course where the top participants will be selected to be groomed to become professional athletes. REUTERS/Aly Song

A youth attends a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths rest during a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Youths rest during a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

