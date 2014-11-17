Edition:
G20 summit

President Obama sits alongside Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott and British Prime Minister David Cameron during a plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Brisbane. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove drives a buggy carrying China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan and officials as they look for kangaroos in the grounds of Government House in Canberra.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
President Obama gives a thumbs-up to the camera as he and other leaders pose for a group photo at the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia talk through their interpreters during a plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron take their seats at the first plenary session of the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
France's President Francois Hollande walks over to shake hands with China's President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
President Obama gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in Brisbane.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping pats a swamp wallaby being held by Renne Osterloh in the grounds of Government House in Canberra.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
President Obama takes a drink during a news conference at the end of the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping leaves after a leaders' walk around the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
France's President Francois Hollande attends the first plenary session at the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
France's President Francois Hollande meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
President Obama speaks at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks out from his limousine en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with models of trucks during an interactive demonstration of transportation logistics during her visit to the Future Logistics Living Lab in Sydney.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
President Obama chats with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel after a leaders' walk around the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron wave among other G20 leaders and representatives of partner groups as they pose for a group photo at the annual G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
British Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he talks with President Obama during a plenary session at the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders summit early.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
