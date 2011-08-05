Edition:
Gaddafi caricatures

Friday, August 05, 2011

A drawing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen on a wall in Benghazi, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A depiction of Libya's Col Muammar Gaddafi is painted on a wall in the main square of Zintan in the Western Mountains, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Garbage is piled up in front of a caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revolutionary graffiti adorns a lamp post in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A depiction of Libya's Col Muammar Gaddafi is painted on a wall in the main square of Zintan in the Western Mountains, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Revolutionary graffiti adorns a wall outside the rebel headquarters in Benghazi, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Libyan rebel fighter walks past graffiti depicting Col Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint near Yafran in western Libya, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan couple sit in front of a caricature near a courthouse in Benghazi, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Caricatures of Muammar Gaddafi are posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Libyan rebel fighters sit by a caricature of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint west of the rebel-held city of Misrata, June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People stand next to caricatures of Muammar Gaddafi in Benghazi, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Caricatures of Muammar Gaddafi, including one depicting him as Adolf Hitler (C), are posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Caricatures of Muammar Gaddafi are posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A picture depicting Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as a bat is seen painted on a wall near the main square in the town of Zintan in Libya's Western Mountains, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A caricature of Muammar Gaddafi is posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Libyan woman holding a Kingdom of Libya flag walks past a caricature of Muammar Gaddafi near the court house in Benghazi, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A caricature of Muammar Gaddafi paying off African mercenaries is posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A depiction of Libya's Col Muammar Gaddafi is painted on a wall in the main square of Zintan in the Western Mountains, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Caricatures of Muammar Gaddafi are posted on a wall in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A caricature depicting Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi with female bodyguards is displayed in a gallery at an exhibition titled "Gaddafi's Crimes Exhibition" at Old University in Benghazi, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Gaddafi caricatures

