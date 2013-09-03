Galapagos postcards
A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. Picture taken using a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
